20A can lead to instability in the country  Patali Champika Ranawaka

Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) General Secretary Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says that the 20th amendment can lead to instability in the country.

He stated this addressing a press conference held today (28) regarding the 20th Amendment to the constitution proposed recently by the JVP.

The proposed 20th amendment, which is an attempt to upheaval the constitution by changing certain crucial wordings of the constitution, is fundamentally wrong, according to the Minister.

If the constitution needs to be changed, the whole constitution should be revised, and not use these roundabout ways, further stated the minister.