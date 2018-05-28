Influenza vaccine not available at govt hospitals - Actg. DG

Acting Director General of Health Services Dr. Sarath Amunugama says that currently government hospitals do not provide the influenza virus vaccines.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Education Bureau (HEB), he also said that adequate rest is as important as medical treatment for those suffering from a fever, a cold or a cough and that it is the duty of parents to refrain from sending such children to school.

He stated that the influenza virus can be reported from any part of the country and that it normally spread between May-July and December-January each year. He stated that in addition to the Southern province where it has spread rapidly, a certain number of patients have also been reported in the Western Province.



Dr Amunugama stated that hospitals across the country have sufficient medicine for the virus and that a circular will be issued directing all hospitals to keep a separate section for patients with breathing problems.

He said that if children, the elderly and pregnant mothers are suffering from long-term illnesses, they should be extra cautious.

