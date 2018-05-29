Woman engaged in drug trafficking arrested at Maradana

May 29, 2018   09:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A woman engaged in drug trafficking has been arrested in Maradana, based on a tip-off received by the Colombo Central Division of Law Enforcement Unit.

The police had discovered 89 artificial drug tablets, 09g of cocaine, 6g 100mg of ‘ice’ on the suspect.

The 38 year old suspect is a resident of Maradana area and will be presented at the Maligawatta Magistrate’s Court.

Maradana Police is conducting further investigations on this matter.

