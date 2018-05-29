48-hour railway technical workers strike commences today

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee has decided to engage in a 48-hour token strike from 4pm today (29).

According to the Chairman of the committee P. Sampath Rajitha the strike is based on three demands including salary increments.

Deputy Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe states that it is unfair to engage in the strike when an agreement was reached to grant the demands of the trade unions.

However, a spokesman for the Railway Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union told Ada Derana that none of the railway employees engaged in operations will be participating in the token strike and that only employees within running sheds will engage in the union action.

He said that all trains will be taken out of the running sheds in the morning and therefore the token strike would not have a major impact on the train services.

However, there could be slight delays in certain trains, he added.