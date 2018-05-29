Stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers to be repatriated from Somaliland

Stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers to be repatriated from Somaliland

May 29, 2018   12:07 pm

- Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Addis Ababa, and with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has succeeded in working towards ensuring the safe return of twelve Sri Lankan migrant workers stranded in Somaliland as a result of a labour dispute.

Sri Lanka does not have diplomatic and consular presence in Somaliland. Therefore, the Ministry and the Sri Lanka Embassy in Addis Ababa worked with the IOM Office in Hargeisa which interceded to negotiate with the employer concerned in Somaliland to resolve the labour dispute, secure the release of the Sri Lankans, and make arrangements for their safe return.

The twelve Sri Lankans are scheduled to return home shortly.

The Government of Sri Lanka acknowledges with gratitude the role of the IOM in providing much needed assistance to the Government and people of Sri Lanka on this occasion as well as in the past in many similar situations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges all Sri Lankans to be cautious in undertaking employment in high risk territories in which Sri Lanka does not have resident diplomatic and consular presence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories