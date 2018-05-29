Person arrested at BIA for smuggling in gold

May 29, 2018   01:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Customs officials have arrested a person at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), who had tried to smuggle in 02 gold biscuits from Singapore.

The gold biscuits weighing 200g were concealed in the underwear of the suspect, according to the Customs Spokesperson Sunil Jayaratne.

Valuations of the Customs reveals, the gold biscuits are estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.3 million.

The suspect is a 26 year old resident of the Wellampitiya area.

The gold was declared forfeit and the suspect was charged of Rs 100,000 as a fine.

