Leave of all railway workers cancelled due to scheduled strike

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has decided to cancel leave of all railway workers due to the scheduled 48-hour token strike.

The decision was by considering the inconveniences that the public may experience due to the strike, stated the Secretary to the Ministry, G. S. Vithanage.

However, the Railway technical workers will definitely strike from 4pm today, as planned, said the Secretary of Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee, Kamal Peiris.

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee had decided to engage in a 48-hour token strike from 4pm today (29), based on three demands including salary increments.

However, a spokesman for the Railway Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union told Ada Derana that none of the railway employees engaged in operations will be participating in the token strike and that only employees within running sheds will engage in the union action.

He said that all trains will be taken out of the running sheds in the morning and therefore the token strike would not have a major impact on the train services.

However, there could be slight delays in certain trains, he added.