Shooting incident in Nupe damages a clothing shop

A shooting incident was reported early this morning (29) at a clothing shop in Nupe, Matara.

According to the Police media spokesperson, two unidentified men who had arrived in a motor cycle had fired shots at the clothing shop at around 01.20 am.

Reportedly, the front windows of the shop had been damaged due to gunshots, yet, no person had been injured.

The reasons for the shooting or the suspects have not yet been revealed.

Matara Police are conducting further investigations.