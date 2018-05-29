Lance Corporal caught with cannabis at Saliyapura

A Lance Corporal of the Gajaba Regiment in Saliyapura, Anuradhapura has been arrested for the possession of Cannabis.

A lieutenant of the same regiment and several other officials have made the arrest and handed him over to the Anuradhapura Police.

On the instructions of the Commanding Officer to search the dorms, the 31 year-old Lance Corporal was caught with 2mg of cannabis in one of his bags.

Police will present the suspect at the Magistrate’s Court today (29).