Non-permanent railway technical workers issued warning

May 29, 2018   08:55 pm

-

All casual, assigned and contract workers of Railway technical services have been instructed to report for duty immediately or they will be considered to have vacated their posts, the General Manager of Railways said. 

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee launched a 48-hour token strike from 4.00pm today (29) based on three demands including salary increments. 

Earlier today the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation decided to cancel leave of all railway workers in the wake of the trade union action. 

However, several train delays were reported this evening due to the strike. 

