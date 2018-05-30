74 containers of canned fish unsuitable for consumption to be sent back

Sri Lanka Customs says that the 74 containers of canned fish which were seized and declared as unsuitable for human consumption will be re-exported to their countries of origin.

General food items are released after being approved by the Food Inspector of the Health Department and sometimes subject to Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI) approval.

Especially for canned fish, both approvals are required while the goods will not be be released when such approvals are not granted, the customs spokesman said.

He said that approval for the recently imported 74 containers were rejected according to the issues in quality.

The total weight of the canned fish in the 74 containers is approximately 137,000kg and the value is approximately Rs 388 million

It has been ordered to re-export to the countries of origin which include China, Taiwan and Thailand.

Sri Lanka Customs said that 18 out of the 74 containers were approved for re-exporting while action will be taken to re-export the rest of the container as well in due course.