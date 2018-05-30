Closed down schools of Southern Province and Gampaha reopen today

May 30, 2018   09:24 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Schools of several zones in the Southern Province, which were closed due to a viral fever, will reopen from today (30), says Southern Province Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra.

The schools which were shut down temporarily will also be open from Monday (04), he stated.

Meanwhile, the schools in Gampaha district, which were closed down due to the adverse weather conditions, will also reopen from today, according to the Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya.

Chairperson of the Government Midwifery Services Association Devika Kodituwakku says that, the public who were affected by the floods should pay more attention to sanitation.

