Two foreigners had been arrested at the Malani Bulathsinhala road in Boralesgamuwa, for the possession of Agarwood aka ‘Wallapatta’.

The police have found 1 kg 698 g of Agarwood in the possession of the arrested 42 year old Indians.

The suspects will be presented at the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Boralesgamuwa Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.