Complaint lodged with CID over acts of sabotage by striking workers

The Railway Department has registered a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that the railway workers on strike have caused damages train engines and compartments, Additional General Manager (Operations) Vijaya Samarasinghe said.

The 48-hour token strike launched yesterday by the railway technical service staff is currently ongoing.

Chairman of the committee P. Sampath Rajitha stated that they expect to continue the strike until tomorrow (31).

Meanwhile, the Additional General Manager of Railways, Vijaya Samarasinghe, has instructed all casual, assigned and contract workers of Railway technical services to report for duty immediately.

The Chairperson of the Railway Controllers’ Association Lal Ariyaratne said certain workers who are engaged in the strike have attempted to sabotage train operations.

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee has launched a 48-hour token strike since 4.00pm yesterday (29) based on three demands including salary increments.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation decided to cancel leave of all railway workers in the wake of the trade union action.

Currently, no train delays have been reported, according to the Railway Control Room.