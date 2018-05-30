Strong winds cause power outages in Hambantota and Matara districts

May 30, 2018   11:26 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Power outages have been reported in several areas in Hambantota and Matara districts due to the strong winds experienced in those areas, the Ministry of Power and Energy said. 

Ministry spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said that power failures have occurred in areas including Tangalle, Beliatta, Middeniya, Walasmulla, Sooriyawewa and Hakmana.

He stated that strong winds have caused trees to fall on power lines, resulting in these outages. 

Jayawardena said that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is currently taking steps to restore power to the affected areas. 

