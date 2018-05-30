Waste disposal of Wathupitiwala hospital causes health problems in area

A number of issues have arisen due to the waste disposal of the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital, complained the residents in the area.

Especially, small children fall sick often because of this, points out the residents.

Respiratory conditions have arisen in the area, due to the lack of proper methodology in the removal of waste water and the burning of equipment and plastic, stated the villagers.

According to them, although the hospital administration and the relevant authorities have been informed several times, regarding this, nothing had come out of it.

Ada Derana made an inquiry to the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Priyantha Wijesingha regarding the matter.