2 arrested at Mannar with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs 2.9 mn

The police had arrested 2 people while transporting Kerala cannabis by a motorcycle, at the Maduthuduwawa Junction in Mannar.

During the raid, the police had seized 24kg 180g of cannabis worth over Rs 2.9 million, at around 12.45am today (30).

The arrested suspects are a 27 year old named Manoj Anthony and a 24 year old Jeganathan Mellerkumar from the Pesalai area.

The suspects will be presented at the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today.

Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations.