2 arrested at Mannar with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs 2.9 mn
May 30, 2018 12:35 pm
The police had arrested 2 people while transporting Kerala cannabis by a motorcycle, at the Maduthuduwawa Junction in Mannar.
During the raid, the police had seized 24kg 180g of cannabis worth over Rs 2.9 million, at around 12.45am today (30).
The arrested suspects are a 27 year old named Manoj Anthony and a 24 year old Jeganathan Mellerkumar from the Pesalai area.
The suspects will be presented at the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today.
Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations.