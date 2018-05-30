Three including associate of Makandure Madush nabbed with heroin

Three including associate of Makandure Madush nabbed with heroin

May 30, 2018   02:15 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Police have arrested three suspects along with heroin in Labuduwa, Galle while one of the men is said to be an associate of notorious underworld kingpin Madush Lakshitha alias ‘Makandure Madush’. 

The three suspects were arrested for the possession of 10 grams of heroin following a special operation carried last night (29) by Akmeemana Police.

One of the arrested suspects, Wakwellagamage Pradeep Tharanga, 38, a resident of Hapugala, is an associate of Makandure Madush, according to police.

The other two suspects, aged 23 and 33, are residents of Niyagama. 

The suspects will be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (30) while Akmemana Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories