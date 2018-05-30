Three including associate of Makandure Madush nabbed with heroin

Police have arrested three suspects along with heroin in Labuduwa, Galle while one of the men is said to be an associate of notorious underworld kingpin Madush Lakshitha alias ‘Makandure Madush’.

The three suspects were arrested for the possession of 10 grams of heroin following a special operation carried last night (29) by Akmeemana Police.

One of the arrested suspects, Wakwellagamage Pradeep Tharanga, 38, a resident of Hapugala, is an associate of Makandure Madush, according to police.

The other two suspects, aged 23 and 33, are residents of Niyagama.

The suspects will be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (30) while Akmemana Police is conducting further investigations.