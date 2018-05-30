Man hacks infant son to death, injures wife and her parents before committing suicide

-

A man has reportedly committed suicide after hacking to death his 6-month-old child and injuring three others including his wife, her mother and father in a brutal attack carried out using a cleaver at Ihala Kadigamuwa, Bingiriya.

Police said that the incident had occurred at around 1.35pm today (30).

The six-month-old son, the 24-year-old wife, her 42-year-old mother and 62-year-old father were rushed to the Kuliyapitiya Hospital in critical condition. However, the infant had succumbed to injuries a short while later.

The husband had been away from home for the past three months and carried out the gruesome attack after returning today. He later committed suicide at the same location.

The man is suspected to have committed suicide using an explosive device such as a ‘Hakka Patas’ - a crude home-made explosive used for killing wild elephants- as the top part of his body from the neck upwards has been damaged to the point of being unrecognisable .

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed as of yet while Bingiriya Police is conducting further investigations.