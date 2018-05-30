Appeal Court postpones SLC election

-

The Court of Appeal today issued a stay order preventing the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) election from being held until June 14.

The election was scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 31).

On May 28, a petition was filed with the court seeking an injunction order preventing the incumbent President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thilanga Sumathipala from contesting the election for the Presidency of the country’s cricket governing body.

The petition had been submitted by former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga, who is also contesting for the Presidency this year.

Twenty-seven persons including Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha, Secretary to the Ministry, members of the SLC elections committee and current SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala were named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner claims that the incumbent President Thilanga Sumathipala’s nomination for the Presidency of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), to be elected on May 31, is contrary to the laws.

He states that if Mr Sumathipala contest for the position based on that nomination, it would violate provision in the Sports Act.

Therefore the petitioner requested that an interim injunction be issued preventing the election from being held, until the hearing of the petition concludes and a final decision is given.