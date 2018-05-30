JO members hold talks with former President

JO members hold talks with former President

May 30, 2018   07:46 pm

-

A discussion is currently underway between MPs of the Joint Opposition (JO) and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter’s official residence in Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo. 

Party representatives said that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which was submitted to Parliament by the JVP, will be extensively discussed during the meeting.  

The meeting commenced this evening with the participation of a number of Joint Opposition members, who also spoke to the media upon arrival at the venue. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories