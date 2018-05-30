JO members hold talks with former President

-

A discussion is currently underway between MPs of the Joint Opposition (JO) and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter’s official residence in Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo.

Party representatives said that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which was submitted to Parliament by the JVP, will be extensively discussed during the meeting.

The meeting commenced this evening with the participation of a number of Joint Opposition members, who also spoke to the media upon arrival at the venue.