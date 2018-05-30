Joint Opposition decides to oppose 20th Amendment

The Joint Opposition (JO) decided to oppose the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which has been proposed by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), MP Udaya Gammanpila said.

The decision was taken during the JO party leaders’ meeting held this evening under the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter’s official residence in Colombo.

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila revealed the decision speaking to reporters after the meeting ended today (30).

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament as a private member’s bill by JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on May 25.

Among other proposals the 20th amendment seeks to abolish the Executive Presidency.