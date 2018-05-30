Joint Opposition decides to oppose 20th Amendment

Joint Opposition decides to oppose 20th Amendment

May 30, 2018   09:31 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Joint Opposition (JO) decided to oppose the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which has been proposed by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), MP Udaya Gammanpila said. 

The decision was taken during the JO party leaders’ meeting held this evening under the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter’s official residence in Colombo. 

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila revealed the decision speaking to reporters after the meeting ended today (30). 

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament as a private member’s bill by JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on May 25. 

Among other proposals the 20th amendment seeks to abolish the Executive Presidency.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories