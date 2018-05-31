Showery condition expected to enhanced from tomorrow

-

A slight change in prevailing weather is expected from 1st of June. Therefore, showery condition over the island will be slightly enhanced from tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly strong winds over the island and sea areas around the island can be expected until today (31).

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts, it said.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over Kandy, Mathale, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Mathara districts and fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph in Western, North-Western and North-central provinces.

Meanwhile the windy conditions are expected to continue further in the sea areas around the island.

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly or south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.