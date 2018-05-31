Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka accredited A status

-

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says that it has been designated an ‘A’ status human rights commission by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in May, 2018.

Applications for re-accreditation to ‘A’ status were not successful in both 2007 and also 2009, the HRCSL said in a statement.

GANHRI is the global forum of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs). One of its main functions is to assess whether a NHRI deserves full membership of the Forum, based on compliance with the Paris Principles (1993). Those Principles were adopted by the UN General Assembly as the global standards by which the credibility and effectiveness of a NHRI is to be assessed.

One of the main requirements under the Paris Principles is the political independence of a national institution, both in law and practice. The process of selection and appointment of members, the removal procedure as well as whether an institution demonstrates political independence in practice are closely scrutinized.

In addition, a national institution must reflect the diversity in society, possess a broad mandate that permits protection of internationally recognized human rights, have adequate powers of inquiry and be adequately resourced.

Of the 120 NHRIs reviewed as at January 2018, only 77 were granted ‘A’ status. Aside from Sri Lanka, India and Nepal are the only countries in South Asia to have ‘A’ grade NHRIs. Only 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region have NHRIs with ‘A’ status accreditation.

“The upgrading of HRCSL within just two and a half years of its appointment is not only an institutional achievement, but is certainly a victory for the people of Sri Lanka who demanded the establishment of independent commissions through the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.”

“The Commission is inspired to work harder for the protection of human rights of all in Sri Lanka,” the release said.

The Commission also expressed its appreciation of all who have encouraged and supported its work, and in particular, the unstinted support of the Hon. Chair of the Constitutional Council.