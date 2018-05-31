Sri Lanka signs deal for natural gases and mineral resources exploration

Sri Lanka signs deal for natural gases and mineral resources exploration

May 31, 2018   09:26 am

-

An Agreement for Geophysical Exploration Services was signed on Wednesday (30) between the Government of Sri Lanka and Eastern Echo DMCC, a subsidiary of U.S. oilfield services firm Schlumberger, for offshore seismic studies to assess prospects for oil and gas resources.

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga singed on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government while Mr. Phil Davey, Vice President (Easter Hemisphere), signed on behalf of Eastern Echo DMCC.

According to the agreement, the company would invest USD 50 million for several data acquisition projects, including 2D and 3D seismic, in selected offshore areas around Sri Lanka.

The main objective of this agreement is to acquire more petroleum data using modern acquisition and processing techniques, said Minister of Petroleum Resources Arjuna Ranatunga.

This is intended to reduce the technical and financial risks faced by investors interested in carrying out exploration activities in the deep seas of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories