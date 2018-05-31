Sri Lanka signs deal for natural gases and mineral resources exploration

-

An Agreement for Geophysical Exploration Services was signed on Wednesday (30) between the Government of Sri Lanka and Eastern Echo DMCC, a subsidiary of U.S. oilfield services firm Schlumberger, for offshore seismic studies to assess prospects for oil and gas resources.

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga singed on behalf of the Sri Lankan Government while Mr. Phil Davey, Vice President (Easter Hemisphere), signed on behalf of Eastern Echo DMCC.

According to the agreement, the company would invest USD 50 million for several data acquisition projects, including 2D and 3D seismic, in selected offshore areas around Sri Lanka.

The main objective of this agreement is to acquire more petroleum data using modern acquisition and processing techniques, said Minister of Petroleum Resources Arjuna Ranatunga.

This is intended to reduce the technical and financial risks faced by investors interested in carrying out exploration activities in the deep seas of Sri Lanka.