Railway Trade Unions will decide whether or not to continue the strike today

Railway trade unions say that, they will decide whether or not to continue the strike they have already implemented this morning (31).

The token strike, carried out by the Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee based on several demands, was scheduled to end today at 4pm.

However, since the the authorities have not taken measure to resolve their issues, the Executive Council will decide on the future actions at 10am today, stated the Railway Trade Union Alliance.

Co-convener of the Alliance S. P. Vithanage stated that instead of resolving employees’ issues, the authorities are only trying to suppress the protesters.



The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee launched a 48-hour token strike from 4.00pm on 29th May, based on three demands including salary increments.