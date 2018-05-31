Hydroelectricity provides 60% of the countrys power supply

May 31, 2018   10:16 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Since the Castlereigh and Maussakele reservoirs have been filled up due to the heavy rains in the central highlands, 60% of the electricity requirement of the country is currently generated by hydroelectric power stations, said the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

As a result, thermal power generation has been reduced and the CEB has been able to save a large sum of money, stated the Spokesman of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena.

