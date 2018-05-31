3 persons connected to several gold chain robberies arrested

Negombo Criminal Investigation Unit has been able to arrest 03 persons connected to several gold chain robberies.

It has been revealed that the suspects are connected to 12 robberies of gold chains reported in the Negombo, Katana, Katunayake and Kochchikade areas.

Based on a tip-off received by the Investigation Unit, the suspects have been arrested at Dambulla and Kochcikade areas.

The suspects will be presented at the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.