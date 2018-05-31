President rues shortage of local engineers & technicians

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says the shortage of local engineers and technicians has become a major hindrance to the development process of the country.

Scholars and intellectuals leaving the motherland have been a cause for this issue and the President further said that they should act with proper understanding regarding their responsibilities.

He made these remarks participating in the 45th Anniversary celebrations of the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau and the Excellence in Engineering Award ceremony held at the BMICH, today (30), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Addressing the gathering, President Sirisena further said that we must move towards the development, while safeguarding our heritage and traditions.

President Sirisena saidd that the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau has rendered a great service during the past 45 years to showcase the talents, abilities and creativity of the engineers of Sri Lanka.

The President presented souvenirs to the professionals who rendered outstanding service to the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau.

State Minister of Mahaweli Development Weerakumara Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake, Chairman of the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau Eng. G.D.A. Piyathilaka and other officials participated in this event.