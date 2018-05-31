Polish national arrested at BIA with 100 gold biscuits

A Polish national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with 100 gold biscuits valued at around Rs 65 million this morning, the Sri Lanka Customs Spokesman said.

The suspect had arrived from Dubai onboard flight EK 650 at 8.50am today (31) and was apprehended by Customs officers at the Green Channel of the Arrival Terminal at the airport.

He had attempted to smuggle 100 gold biscuits weighing 10kg into the country by concealing them in his waist belt. The total value of the gold is estimated at around Rs 65 million.

Further investigations are being carried out by Sri Lanka Customs.