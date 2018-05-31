Sanath Nishantha granted bail, brother further remanded

UPFA MP Sanath Nishantha Perera has been granted bail while his brother former Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jagath Samantha Perera has been further remanded until June 07.

A bail application filed by the defendants was taken up for consideration at the Chilaw High Court today (31).

The court ordered that they both be granted bail, however Jagath Samantha Perera was further remanded as he had failed to fulfill bail conditions.

The Puttalam District MP and his brother are charged over the assault of the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary and the case is being heard at the Chilaw High Court.

Upon being granted bail in the case, a condition was set ordering the duo to appear before the Chilaw Police on every Sunday and place their signature.

However, they have been accused of failing to appear at the police station since August 2017 and thereby violated their bail.