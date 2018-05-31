8-month-old infant abducted from a house in Vavuniya

8-month-old infant abducted from a house in Vavuniya

May 31, 2018   12:47 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An eight-month-old infant has been abducted by a group of three individuals from a house on First Cross Street in Goodshed Road, Vavuniya. 

Police said that the suspects had arrived in a van in the early hours this morning and forcible entered the house to abduct the infant. 

The infant’s mother says that the suspects had threatened the occupants of the house before abducting the child. 

She also says that she suspects that her estranged husband and the child’s father, who is currently residing in London, may have ordered the abduction as they have been quarreling for a long time. 

Vavuniya Police said that several teams are carrying out investigations to apprehend the suspects who abducted the infant.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories