8-month-old infant abducted from a house in Vavuniya

An eight-month-old infant has been abducted by a group of three individuals from a house on First Cross Street in Goodshed Road, Vavuniya.

Police said that the suspects had arrived in a van in the early hours this morning and forcible entered the house to abduct the infant.

The infant’s mother says that the suspects had threatened the occupants of the house before abducting the child.

She also says that she suspects that her estranged husband and the child’s father, who is currently residing in London, may have ordered the abduction as they have been quarreling for a long time.

Vavuniya Police said that several teams are carrying out investigations to apprehend the suspects who abducted the infant.