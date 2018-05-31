Six migrants attempting to illegally enter country arrested

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended six migrants from India who were reaching the island onboard an Indian trawler yesterday (May 30).

These immigrants were taken into naval custody by a troop of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command who were on routine patrol in the seas off Urumalai in Thalaimannar.

The apprehended group consisted of three (03) males, one (01) female and two (02) children and Navy provided them with first aids and medical treatment after they were brought to SLNS Thammanna.

The group of migrants and the trawler were handed over to Thalaimannar Police for further investigations, Sri Lanka Navy said.