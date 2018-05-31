Namal requests govt. to intervene to protect children from epidemic in South
May 31, 2018 01:42 pm
MP Namal Rajapaksa requests the government intervene to protect the children from the viral fever in the Southern Province.
He stated this as a response to the questions raised by the media, at Hambantota.
According to the MP, it is unfair to be asked to go to a private hospital, when a child has come to a government hospital for treatment. The government should step in to bring about justice on this matter, he says.