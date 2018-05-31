Non-permanent railway technical workers issued deadline to report to work

All casual, assigned and contract workers of Railway technical services who does not report to work by 12 noon today (31), will be considered as if they had left the service, says the Railway Department.

Additional General Manager (Operations) Vijaya Samarasinghe stated that the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation had instructed the department on this.

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee launched a 48-hour token strike from 4.00pm on 29th May, based on three demands including salary increments.

The strike will be concluded at 4pm as scheduled and it will not be continued, as decided by the Executive Council of the railway trade unions.

Considering the inconveniences caused for the passenger, the department had, earlier, instructed all casual, assigned and contract workers of Railway technical services to immediately report to work.

However, if employees of above mentioned posts do not report work by 12 noon today, they will be treated as vacated posts and new staff will be recruited, stated the Railway Department.