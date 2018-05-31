The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and Mount Lavinia Police have launched separate investigations into the death of an airman attached to the SLAF camp in Ratmalana, who was found dead at the camp on Tuesday (29), following allegations over the possibility of foul play.

T.M. Pradeep Kumara Jayalath, 20, who was working as a driver, was reportedly found hanging by the neck from a rope tied on to a ceiling fan within a billet at the SLAF camp.

SLAF Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said that an investigation has been launched into the death.

The relatives of the deceased, a resident of Ampara, claim that another airman at the SLAF camp had continuously troubled him and that in the morning of the day he was found dead he had called his brother and asked him come pick him up from near the camp.

However, he had not come, according to the brother.

Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations into the death while the Air Force has launched a special inquiry, according to the SLAF Spokesman.