The Golden Peacock honorary medal belonging to the late Dr. Lester James Peiris, which was recovered after allegedly being stolen from his home, has been returned to his wife Sumithra Peiris.

The medal was officially handed over to the late filmmaker’s wife at their residence on Lester James Peiris Mawatha, Colombo 5 this morning (1).

The medal had gone missing from their home during the funeral of the cinema icon on May 2 while it was later found inside a private bus plying the Kaduwela-Kollupitiya route (177).

The medal was taken into custody by the police after the driver and conductor of the bus had informed the Kollupitiya Police Station.

Five suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of the medal.