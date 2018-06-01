A suspect was arrested in connection with the assassination of SLPP Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Councillor K. Ranjan de Silva.

He was arrested while travelling in a three-wheeler by the Police Special Task Force (STF) last evening (31).

He was identified as Lamahewage Nihal Dissanayake alias “Beba” residing in Ratmalana who is alleged to be a close associate of Sinhara Amal Silva alias ‘Kudu Anju’.

The suspect had in his possession heroin weighing 2.6 grams at the time he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the killing.

Meanwhile two persons were arrested in connection with the murder during a raid carried in Ratmalana area, according to police.

One of the suspects was identified as Chaminda Senaka Fonseka who was in charge of Dehiwela-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council gym.

A number of cases have been filed against the suspect including murders, possession of live grenade and drug trafficking, investigations revealed.