SL Airlines flight diverted to MRIA due to severe weather

A SriLankan Airlines flight was diverted to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) today (01) due to adverse weather, Airport authorities said.

The SriLankan Air UL 206 flight which arrived from Muscat International Airport, Oman was scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake at 4.45 am this morning.

However airport authorities took steps to divert the flight to MRIA at 5.20 am due to incline weather.

The France manufactured A-320 Airbus type flight had 130 passengers onboard at the time of diverting, according to SriLankan Airlines Media Spokesman Deepal Perera.

The passengers have not been allowed to disembark the flight by the MRIA authorities, although it was diverted to MRIA.

Later the flight was redirected to BIA at 6.30 and it landed at 6.47 this morning, he said.