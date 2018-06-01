Polish man caught with 100 gold biscuits fined Rs. 5 million

The Polish national who was arrested along with 100 gold biscuits at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake yesterday, has been fined Rs 5 million following further investigations.

Sri Lanka Customs spokesman Sunil Jayaratne said that the gold biscuits weighing 10kg and valued at around Rs 65 million have been forfeited.

It has also been uncovered that the 60-year-old Polish national has visited the island on 6 previous occasions.

The suspect had arrived from Dubai onboard flight EK 650 at 8.50am yesterday (31) and was apprehended by Customs officers at the Green Channel of the Arrival Terminal at the airport.

He had attempted to smuggle the gold biscuits by concealing them in his waist belt.