Fishermen stage protest against fuel price hike

The fishermen will launch a series of protests from today onwards (01) until June 03 demanding fuel concession under the previous price rate, said the Convener of Joint Fisherman Trade Union Antony Fonseka.



“We are tolerating this much as the government promised to issue fuel at the previous price rate. We gave 16 days for the government to do so however we allocated three more days for the government.However the authorities have failed to issue fuel at the previous rate” the Convener said while addressing a media briefing held at Negombo yesterday (31).

Meanwhile it has been instructed to hoist black flags in fishing villages as a move of demonstrating protest, Fonseka added.

Meanwhile, fishermen in Balapitiya and Madu river engaged in a protest last night against the fuel price hike (31).

The protest was organized by the All Ceylon Common Fisheries Association.

