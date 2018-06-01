AGs advice sought to release full bond commission report - Presidents Secretary

June 1, 2018   02:38 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

President’s Secretary Austin Fernando says that he has sought the Attorney General’s advice to release the full report of the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond scam. 

Issuing a special statement to the media today (1), following repeated calls from various sections for the release of the names of 118 MPs who allegedly accepted money from Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), he said that he does not know where the media or others who talks about it got their information as he is unaware if there are 118 such names. 

He stated that if those names do exist in a list in relation to the Bond Commission and its investigations some 600-700 names are contained between 35-67 pages in the report, but none of them contain any list of any politicians or companies or individuals who have received money from PTL. 

He stated that in the absence of any such list he would have to find these 118 names through an extensive search with great effort. 

He stated that the Attorney General’s Department, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and various other sections are carrying out investigations into the incident and that based on the documents submitted and evidence received during those investigations, certain named could crop up.     


This story is being updated....

