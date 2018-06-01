The first flag of No-Tobacco Samurdhi Flag programme pinned on President

- PMD

The first flag of the No-Tobacco Samurdhi Flag programme, carried out in parallel to the World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31 was pinned on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (31).

This programme will be carried out from May 31 to June 30 throughout the country. A large number of programmes have been organized to create awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use to the public including the school children.

The funds earned from selling of flags will be utilized for the welfare of the Samurdhi beneficiaries.

The first flag was pinned on the President by a child who belongs to the Ussawa Samurdhi Division, which earned the highest fund from selling the flags during the last year.

Minister P. Harrison, the Director of the Department of Samurdhi Development P.R.D.H. Anurawansha and other officials participated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, it is scheduled to hold the Global Alcohol Policy Conference in Sri Lanka in the next year and the agreement on this was signed at the Presidential Secretariat, on May 30.

Last year this Conference was held in Melbourne, Australia and it is scheduled to hold in the year 2019 in Sri Lanka in recognition of great service rendered by President Maithripala Sirisena as the Head of State to eliminate the drug menace.

Dr. Palitha Abeykoon the Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol and Mr. Pubudu Sumanasekara Executive Director, Alcohol and Drug Information Centre presented the agreement to the President.

The Director, Presidential Task Force on Drug Prevention Dr. Samantha Kithalawaarachchi also participated on this occasion.