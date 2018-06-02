Another SC judge recuses herself from hearing Gotabayas petition

June 2, 2018   01:05 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Justice Murdu Fernando has recused herself from the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the fundamental rights petition filed by former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, seeking a court order preventing the FCID from arresting him. 

When the FR petition was taken up at the Supreme Court on Friday (1), Justice Murdu Fernado who was a part of the three-member judge bench stated that she will recuse herself from the bench due to personal reasons. 

Therefore the petition was postponed until November 27 by the Supreme Court.

Justice Murdu Fernado is the fourth Supreme Court Judge to recuse from the bench hearing the FR petition filed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Justices Eva Wansundera, Priyantha Siriwardena and Buwaneka Aluwihare had also withdrawn themselves from the bench hearing the said petition. 

The former Defence Secretary had filed the FR petition in 2015 seeking a stay order preventing his arrest by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), which is probing the controversial MiG deal, the Avant Garde issue and the share purchase of Apollo Hospital.

