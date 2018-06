Departure and arrival timings of several flights at BIA changed tomorrow

-

SriLankan Airlines announced that the departure and arrival timings of several flights at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Sunday 3rd June have been changed due to the launch of an experimental flight over the Indian Ocean by a country in the region on this day.

The following changes have been made to scheduled flight times on Sunday 3rd June (all times are local):

1) UL318/19 on 03rd June will be advanced.

Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Colombo 00.35 a.m. Kuala Lumpur 06.55 a.m. Kuala Lumpur 07.55 a.m. Colombo 09.00 a.m.

2) UL306/7 on 03rd June will be advanced.

Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Colombo 00.01 a.m. Singapore 06.40 a.m. Singapore 07.40 a.m. Colombo 09.00 a.m.

3) UL402/3 on 03rd June will be advanced

Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Colombo 00.45 a.m. Bangkok 05.50 a.m. Bangkok 06.50 a.m. Colombo 08.40 a.m.

4) UL314 on 03rd June will be advanced.

Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Colombo 06.30 a.m. Kuala Lumpur 12.50 pm

5) UL302 on 03rd June will be advanced.

Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Colombo 06.25 a.m. Singapore 13.00 p.m.

