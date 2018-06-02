All Mahaweli settlers will get deeds by end of this year  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says he will take necessary actions to provide title deeds to all the Mahaweli settlers by the end of this year.

He made these remarks participating in the “Randiyawara” presentation of 12,083 land deeds to Mahaweli settlers of Mahaweli “B” and “C” Rambakan Oya systems held at Aralaganwila Maguldamana Maha Vidyalaya, on Friday (1).

While addressing the gathering, President mentioned that the Mahaweli was a mammoth multipurpose development project, which covered many areas including electricity and agriculture.

The President expressed his pleasure that Moragahakanda reservoir could be constructed to complete the Mahaweli Mahaweli scheme’s large tanks, as the project will help relieve grievance of farmers and strengthen the economy of the country.

President also expressed his confidence that the farming community will greatly benefit from the largest of its kind initiative since Independence to restore 2400 agricultural tanks simultaneously, launched last year. “The project has suffered due to lack of numbers of sufficient engineers and technical officers. Special remedial measures are being taken right now,” said the President.

President also mentioned that he has been receiving positive responses to requests he has made from the international community to develop the agricultural sector, adding further that, as in the past days of glory, we should trod a path of agro-based development.

President Sirisena mentioned about the Gramashakthi People’s Movement which is conducted island wide with the assistance of the Presidential Secretariat in order to uplift the livelihoods of people suffering from poverty.

He emphasized that, among all poverty alleviation programmes, Gramashakthi is one of the most successful ones and that everyone should get together to contribute to its success without any political dispute.

President Sirisena said that many progressive outcomes have been achieved during the last three and half years, though some of those can be intangible to some. “Despite criticisms or political instability that some media stations try to depict, a prosperous future is guaranteed to the people” said the President.