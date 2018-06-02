Two including woman arrested while transporting heroin in car

-



Two suspects including a woman were arrested by police for the possession of heroin at Akuregoda in Thalangama.

The suspects were arrested by officers of the organized crimes prevention unit during an operation while the suspects were transporting the drugs in a car.

Police said that 15 grams and 600 milligrams of heroin were found in the possession of the suspects, who are residents of Hokandara South.

The two suspects will be produced at the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (2).