China and Sri Lanka have always lent sincere support to each other  Spokesman

China says that it attaches importance to its friendly cooperative relations with Sri Lanka and is willing to continue to conduct cooperation in economic, trade and other areas with the island nation in the spirit of equality and mutual benefit.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying, made these comments in response to a question from media regarding talks to sign a free trade deal between the two countries, during the Regular Press Conference on Friday (June 1).

“As a principle, China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative partners, and we have lent sincere support to each other as always,” she said.

In light of Sri Lanka’s needs, China provides assistance to the best of its ability to help Sri Lanka close financing gap, boost economic development, improve people’s livelihood and enhance its self-development capability, the spokesman said.

This has been applauded by the Sri Lankan government and people, she said.

“China attaches importance to its friendly cooperative relations with Sri Lanka and is willing to continue to conduct cooperation in economic, trade and other areas with it in the spirit of equality and mutual benefit.”

“We stand ready to play a constructive role in helping Sri Lanka follow the path of sustainable development and diversify its economy,” Hua Chunying stressed.