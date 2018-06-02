Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Sabaragamuwa province.

Light showers may occur at few places in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph can be expected over Southern province and Monaragala district.

Sea Area

Showers or Thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, the department said.

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.