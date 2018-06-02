Infant abducted from Vavuniya found in Puthukkudiyiruppu

The eight-month-old infant recently abducted from a house in Vavuniya has been found in the Puthukkudiyiruppu area in Mullaitivu District today (2).

Puthukkudiyiruppu Police said that infant was found with two women, who have been taken into custody.

The infant was abducted in the early hours of May 31 by a group of three individuals from a house on First Cross Street in Goodshed Road, Vavuniya.

Police said that the suspects who had arrived in a van forcible entered the house and threatened the occupants before abducting the child.

The infant’s mother had claimed that she suspects that her estranged husband, the child’s father, who is currently residing in London, may have ordered the abduction as they have been quarreling for a long time.

Vavuniya Police said that several teams had carried out investigations to apprehend the suspects who carried out the abduction and that they were able to find the infant along with the suspects based on the information received by Mullaitivu security sections.

The suspects were arrested following investigations carried out based on the information that they were looking for a woman to breastfeed the abducted child in return for payments.

The arrested women are to be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court.

Vavuniya Police and Puthukkudiyiruppu Police are conducting further investigations.